Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

On Alert for oppressive heat through Thursday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The heat index will climb to 100-105 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Tri-State, and we have Alert Days in place for the heat. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out this week, but the odds are fairly slim that much--if any--rain will fall until Friday. The heat wave starts to break down by the weekend as highs drop back into the upper 80s. Very humid conditions will persist, so it will still be uncomfortably hot through Sunday. Temps slide into the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaconess: 150 patients hospitalized with COVID
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Beshear cancels school mask executive order, KY Board of Education’s rule still in effect
Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
Van hits house in Evansville
Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/24 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/24 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/24
14 First Alert 8/24
Alert Days for excessive heat
8/23 14 First Alert 10pm
8/23 14 First Alert 10pm