On Alert for oppressive heat through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The heat index will climb to 100-105 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Tri-State, and we have Alert Days in place for the heat. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out this week, but the odds are fairly slim that much--if any--rain will fall until Friday. The heat wave starts to break down by the weekend as highs drop back into the upper 80s. Very humid conditions will persist, so it will still be uncomfortably hot through Sunday. Temps slide into the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

