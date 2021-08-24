Alert Days for excessive heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert today through Thursday for excessive heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State as heat index values could reach as high as 100 to 105° each day. Sunstroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heatstroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity in these conditions, so drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room if you are working outside.

We are starting the day with a few clouds overhead and temperatures in the lower 70s in most locations. There are some areas of patchy fog, but it is not a widespread issue like it was yesterday morning.

As the sun rises, that fog will quickly burn off and temperatures will climb out in the 70s and through the 80s, approaching 90° by lunchtime. We will top out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like the low triple digits. A few scattered clouds are possible throughout the day, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but in general, today is looking mostly sunny.

Overnight, our temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s under mostly clear and calm conditions. Once again, some areas of patchy fog may develop, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in between 100 and 105°. The steamy weather continues into Thursday, but we will see more clouds Thursday afternoon and evening, and a few isolated showers and storms are possible.

As we head into the weekend, our temperatures drop just a few degrees with highs around 90° and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies both Friday and Saturday.

Our best chance of rain arrives early next week as a cold front approaches our region. That will also help drop our high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.