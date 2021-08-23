WATCH: Gov. Beshear holding COVID-19 update after canceling school mask executive order

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding another COVID-9 update Monday afternoon.

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools. He made that announcement during an interview with our sister station WKYT

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office confirms to WKYT that the governor filed the paperwork Monday morning to cancel the order.

The cancellation comes after the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling on Saturday that new laws limiting the governor’s executive powers will stand and ordered a lower court to dissolve the injunction that stopped them from going into effect.

The Kentucky Board of Education has implemented its own emergency regulation requiring masks be worn in Kentucky public schools.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 12,683 cases, 202 deaths, 49.01% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,858 cases, 73 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,550 cases, 160 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,061 cases, 58 deaths, 34.09% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,902 cases, 85 deaths, 37.84% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,792 cases, 26 deaths, 36.81% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,047 cases, 31 deaths, 40.94% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,824 cases, 18 deaths, 30.61% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 989 cases, 16 deaths, 47.85% vaccinated

