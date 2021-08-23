Birthday Club
United Caring Services hosts block party to celebrate 30 years of service

By Jessica Costello
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Caring Services celebrated 30 years of serving the community.

On Sunday morning, the non-profit organization held a community block party, which offered food, games and prizes to those who attended.

All UCS officials asked from the community was to bring a donation or some canned goods to help with their cause.

“Our first goal was to serve a meal, that’s how we started,” UCS Board Member Brenda Phelps said. “And now we serve meals, we offer showers in our building, we also offer our guests the opportunity to wash their clothing every week. We have a night shelter, a day shelter, a women’s night shelter and we have the men’s shelter here as well.”

The Pizza Revolution food truck was also on site during the event.

UCS officials are asking anyone who could not make it out but would like to still donate to check out their Facebook page for details.

