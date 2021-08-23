Sultry start to the work week

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A hot and humid airmass will anchor over the Tri-State for the first half of the work week. Daily highs will peak in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values will range around 100-degrees each afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon, but the likelihood of rain at any specific location is small. Later in the week, temps will roll back into the middle 80s with a continued threat for isolated to scattered storms.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

