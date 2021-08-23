Senator McConnell visits Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell made a stop in Owensboro Monday.

He supported a federal infrastructure bill that passed the senate last week.

If it becomes law, it will bring half a billion dollars into Kentucky for infrastructure projects like bridges and roads.

He says improving transportation could boost the state’s economy because of its central location.

“In the middle of about two-thirds of the American population, and we’ve got a lot of roads coming through here. We have the fabulous Ohio River with its river transportation and commerce. We have a fortunate location.”

The bill still needs to pass the house, but Senator McConnell is confident that, if it does, the President will sign it into law.

