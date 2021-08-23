Rockport Elementary continues with virtual learning due to COVD cases, quarantines

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Rockport Elementary will continue with virtual learning this week due to positive cases that required quarantines.

According to school officials, as of Monday, 50% of students and staff are currently in quarantine.

That’s why they say they will be continuing remote learning for another week.

[Previous: Rockport Elementary learning virtually due to COVID cases, quarantines]

In a statement sent out to families, school officials say their number of COVID-positive students and staff did increase a bit over the week.

They say they feel that staying virtual this week will help them to significantly improve their situation.

They tell us they intend to return to the classroom on Monday, August 30.

Last week, they said when they return, they will be using masks and social distancing measures.

Officials say they will have food bags available for this week. They will be available starting Monday in the front lobby of the school.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.