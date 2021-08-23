Road projects planned in Pike, Dubois, and Vanderburgh Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced several road projects Monday.

One of them is in Dubois County.

Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 30, Norfolk Southern crews will close the S.R. 64 railroad crossing in Huntingburg between North Van Buren Street and North Jackson Street to resurface the crossing

During the project, the road will be closed to through traffic.

Work is expected to last for about three days depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 64, S.R. 162, I-64, and S.R. 161.

Another project is in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 30, contractors will close the S.R. 61 bridge spanning Stone Coe Creek, north of Winslow and just south of County Road East 175 South. Workers will be resurfacing the bridge.

During the project, the bridge will be closed around the clock.

Work is expected to last for about five days depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 64 and I-69.

Another project is in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 30, contractors will close one lane of I-69 beneath the State Road 57 overpass for a bridge painting project.

Workers will set up paint containment structures that will require one lane of traffic be closed.

Once painting has been completed in the lanes closed, work will shift to the previously open lanes. One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions will remain in place around the clock. Work is expected to last until mid-September depending upon weather conditions.

