Nonprofit ‘Hangers’ hoping for enough votes to win grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a local nonprofit is in the running for a chance to win $25,000.

Hangers is a clothing resource center for students of the EVSC, and they are in the running for the “State Farm’s Neighborhood Grant.”

Officials with Hangers tell us it costs more than $150 to clothe one child, and they are seeing over 2,500 students a year.

To help them win, you can vote here.

The deadline is August 27.

