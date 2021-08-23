Birthday Club
Nonprofit ‘Hangers’ hoping for enough votes to win grant

By William Putt
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a local nonprofit is in the running for a chance to win $25,000.

Hangers is a clothing resource center for students of the EVSC, and they are in the running for the “State Farm’s Neighborhood Grant.”

Officials with Hangers tell us it costs more than $150 to clothe one child, and they are seeing over 2,500 students a year.

To help them win, you can vote here.

The deadline is August 27.

