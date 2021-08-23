Nonprofit ‘Hangers’ hoping for enough votes to win grant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a local nonprofit is in the running for a chance to win $25,000.
Hangers is a clothing resource center for students of the EVSC, and they are in the running for the “State Farm’s Neighborhood Grant.”
Officials with Hangers tell us it costs more than $150 to clothe one child, and they are seeing over 2,500 students a year.
The deadline is August 27.
