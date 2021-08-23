Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lampion Center gave advice on how parents can to talk to their children about Covid-19.

We spoke with them as part of our Peace of Mind series.

Lampion Center’s therapists say parents should start by asking their children what they are worried about or what scares them. Often times, parents fears are much different than their children’s.

With that in mind, experts say it’s amazing what children do understand, so parents should be mindful of their tone and body language when answering their children’s questions.

Therapist, Andrew Martin says, ”You know, I think sometimes as adults, we want to come in, and we come at it from the place where we are thinking about things. Sometimes we can overwhelm kids. We can flood them with thoughts, or fears, or things that they weren’t even thinking about, things that weren’t even on their minds. And sometimes, in our efforts to want to help them, we can actually make it worse.”

Martin also says, he wants parents to know, it’s okay to not have all the answers. Answers like “it is scary” or “I’m actually not sure either” can go a long way, more so than trying to come up with the correct answer.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.