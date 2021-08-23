Labor Day celebration set for Gibson County Fairgrounds

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Labor Day Association officials say the 135th Labor Day Celebration will be held at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton this year.

It’s set for September 3-6.

Officials say there will be free carnival rides, open karaoke, 2021 pageants, contests, demolition derby, food booths, crafts vendors, motocross, karaoke, rummage sale, poker run, kid’s games, laser tag, corn hole, horseshoes, gospel sing, refocused wrestling and car show.

There will also be a beer garden on Friday and Saturday evenings for those who are 21 and older.

The 135th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 6 at 9:00 AM.

The 2020 events, outside of a small parade, were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the Labor Day Association was established in 1886, and the 135-year-old celebration is the second oldest continuous Labor Day Celebration in the nation.

The Labor Day Association’s membership includes 64 Tri-State unions.

