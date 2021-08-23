Birthday Club
INDOT to restrict lanes on SR 168 in Gibson Co. for pavement project

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say crews will be restricting lanes for State Road 168 near Fort Branch for a pavement project.

They say work should start on or around Monday, August 23.

Contractors will close one lane of SR 168 from Country Road 700 South to CR 450, west of Fort Branch.

Workers will be applying high friction pavement treatment at this location.

Officials say high friction pavement treatments are used to help motorists stop in a shorter amount of time and provides more traction in areas that are applied.

They say work is expected to last until mid-September, depending on the weather.

INDOT asks that drivers slow down and stay alert near crews.

