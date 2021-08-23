Ind. reports 50 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co. Monday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, Indiana health officials reported 1,685 new positive COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 825,549 cases and 13,828 deaths.

There were 50 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 18 new cases were in both Gibson and Warrick counties, seven new cases in Spencer County, five new cases in Pike County, three new cases in Dubois County, and there were two new cases in Posey and Perry counties.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 26,025 cases, 412 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,680 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 9,099 cases, 158 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,157 cases, 41 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,117 cases, 37 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,192 cases, 100 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,684 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,579 cases, 35 deaths

