Henderson Municipal Building, Muhlenberg Clerk’s Office closed due to COVID

By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The coronavirus is impacting some city offices in the Tri-State.

in Muhlenberg County, the Clerk’s Office was closed Monday due to a COVID-19 exposure.

According to a Facebook post, customers can go to neighboring counties if they need help with motor vehicle renewals and transfers.

They plan to re-open as soon as they safely can.

The Henderson Municipal Center lobby is also closed due to COVID-related issues.

Henderson’s Public Information officer, Donna Stinnett, says until employees are cleared to return to work, they will keep their lobby closed.

Stinnett says people can make payments using the drive-through window, drop-box, going online, or over the phone.

”We have had some situations where we had reduced, limited staff. So things are not getting done quite as quickly as they might have in the past, just because with fewer employees you have to spread the work out and set some priorities on what you can do when. So just trying to work through it on a day by day basis,” said Stinnet.

Henderson City officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated, and wear their masks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

