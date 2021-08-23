Hancock Co. Schools return to class Monday

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a new superintendent in for Hancock County Schools this year.

Robert Asberry is taking over. He says he’s ready to focus on the students and the job of helping them gain knowledge and skills.

As for coronavirus guidelines, masks are required inside buildings due to Governor Andy Beshear’s order.

They’re also required on buses.

Social distancing of three feet will be in place and visitors will be limited inside schools.

Officials say competition trips will continue, according to schedules and seasons.

