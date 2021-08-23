Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hancock Co. Schools return to class Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a new superintendent in for Hancock County Schools this year.

Robert Asberry is taking over. He says he’s ready to focus on the students and the job of helping them gain knowledge and skills.

As for coronavirus guidelines, masks are required inside buildings due to Governor Andy Beshear’s order.

They’re also required on buses.

Social distancing of three feet will be in place and visitors will be limited inside schools.

Officials say competition trips will continue, according to schedules and seasons.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe
Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

Latest News

EVSC hosting town hall before school board meeting
Woodland Park Apartments
Art exhibit to show living conditions at Woodland Park Apartments
Art exhibit to show living conditions at Woodland Park Apartments.
Art exhibit to show living conditions at Woodland Park Apartments
Gov. Beshear to speak at Henderson Chamber of Commerce dinner