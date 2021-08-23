Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear to speak at Henderson Chamber of Commerce dinner

(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is expected to be in Henderson Monday.

He’s set to speak at the annual Henderson Chamber of Commerce dinner.

Networking and socializing starts at 5:30 at the Firedome/Lumberyard Event Center.

Dinner and the program will follow at 6:30 p.m.

They’ll also be presenting a new award this year called the Henderson Woman of the Year.

The annual Distinguished Citizen of the Year will also be given out.

Masks are required for those attending the event.

