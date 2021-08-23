Foggy morning, hot and humid afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are off to a foggy start this morning, but we have clear skies overhead. As the sun rises, that fog will quickly start to burn off, clearing completely by about 9 AM.

Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. We will climb out of the 70s and through the 80s this morning, reaching 90° by about lunchtime. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s or maybe even near 100° in some locations.

We may see a few passing clouds, but today will be mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible this evening, mainly in southeast Illinois, but it looks like the rain will most likely stay to our west today.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s under mostly clear and calm conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to low triple digits. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up, but both days look mainly dry.

We will see a few more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain Thursday as a frontal system passes to our north. Since those fronts are not expected to actually pass through the Tri-State, our rain chances will remain isolated, and our weather pattern will remain hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Our weather will stay mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s into the weekend. Once again, a few isolated showers may pop up, but most of us will stay dry.

It looks like a cold front may pass through our region next Monday, ushering in some rain and cooler weather, but that is still a full week away, so it is too early to tell for sure.

