EVSC hosting town hall before school board meeting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC School Board will hold their normal meeting Monday night.

That’s at 5:30 in the board room of the administration building in downtown Evansville.

Before that, there will be a town hall starting at 5.

That time is to talk directly with board members and school administrators.

That will be in the Technology and Innovation Center.

Officials ask that your register online for that town hall.

