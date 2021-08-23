EVSC experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students think having a sub means that they can more or less take the day off. That all changes when that sub is your principal.

“On Friday alone we had four teacher schedules without subs to cover,” said Dr. Andrew Freeman, the principal at Central High School “That’s where I was able to step in and teach some Biology and I loved every minute of it.”

Without enough subs to cover their building, teachers at Central have started a rotation that forces them to lose their planning period. That rotation now includes administrators and counselors - all hands on deck.

Freeman said, “We absolutely hate to take a teacher’s planning period. Unfortunately with this sub shortage we do have to take teacher’s planning periods away. Nothing is as good as having a sub for the day because we all have to be pulled away from our jobs.”

Jason Woabkenberg, Chief Communication Officer at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, added that there are over 1,500 teachers in the district, so odds are they will need a lot of substitutes every day. Under the current circumstances, they do not have nearly enough subs for their schools.

They say that a job as a substitute teacher is a great way to connect with kids every day and urged people to apply.

To apply for a substitute teacher position at EVSC, visit evscschools.com.

