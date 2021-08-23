Ellis Park horses recovering with owners after being rescued from burning barn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An update after a barn was engulfed in fire at Ellis Park.

One of the horses saved, named “Bold and Bossy”, was the horse seen running down Highway 41 just the day before.

“It was probably odd seeing a horse, you know, running down the highway, but they were able to get her back with just a few minor scratches,” said Ellis Park marketing director Allison Nicholson.

After Bold and Bossy was returned to her barn, trainers thought to send her to get checked by a veterinarian.

They thought she’d been through enough stress that day, so she stayed.

The barn erupted in flames that night, and crews rushed to rescue all seven horses.

“The way that they were able to collaborate and jump in so quickly, and get them to safety, without any humans also being hurt,” said Nicholson. “It’s amazing because the barn was completely destroyed.”

After being pulled from the blaze, the horses are recovering with their owners.

“It has to be very traumatic, for anybody, then there’s these horses and they don’t know what to do,” said Nicholson. “So they’re all back home, they’re recuperating, they’re being checked by vets constantly.”

Park officials are thankful crews got there so quickly so all horses could make it out alive.

“You don’t want anything to happen to them or the people that are back there. Again, a big family,” Nicholson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews guess it may have been electrical.

