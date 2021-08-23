Birthday Club
Crews working on KY 370 in Webster Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic will be pushed down to one lane on KY 370 for a slide repair on Monday.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the repair is located between Gish Road and Jackson Road in southern Webster County.

They say that should be finished by Friday.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone and to expect delays.

