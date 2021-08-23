Crews working on KY 370 in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic will be pushed down to one lane on KY 370 for a slide repair on Monday.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the repair is located between Gish Road and Jackson Road in southern Webster County.

They say that should be finished by Friday.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone and to expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.