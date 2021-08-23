Birthday Club
City of Henderson temporarily closes Collections lobby

Officials also temporarily close Muhlenberg Co. Clerk’s Office
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials say due to staffing issues brought by COVID exposures, the Henderson Municipal Center has temporarily closed its lobby.

That’s where utility bills and other payments are made to in-person traffic.

Officials are now asking customers to use the drive-thru window of the building located at 222 First Street until the lobby can reopen or use other methods of payment.

There’s also a dropbox for collecting payments in the parking lot of The Depot Welcome Center on Water Street.

To conduct business with other offices in the Henderson Municipal Center, such as the business licensing office or administrative offices, officials say visitors can enter the vestibule of the entrance off First Street and ask the receptionist to contact the office they need.

Due to the recent surge of COVID cases in Henderson, the city is once again requiring all employees, customers, and visitors to wear face masks when inside city buildings, facilities and vehicles.

In Muhlenberg County, officials say they temporarily closed the Clerk’s Office because of some recent positive COVID cases.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

