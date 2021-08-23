Central City holds fundraiser to help those affected by Tennessee flood

MUHLENBURG CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The community in Central City is organizing a fundraiser for some of those affected by the extreme weather in Tennessee.

Council member, Jarrod Douglas, says they’ll be collecting things like batteries, food, baby clothes, and other items.

People can drop off their items at several locations.

Those include the City Building Supply and Auto Parts, the Central City, City Building and the Green River Chapel.

Douglas says they’ll be going to Humphries Co. early Saturday morning to drop off the items.

