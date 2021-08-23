Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Central City holds fundraiser to help those affected by Tennessee flood

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBURG CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The community in Central City is organizing a fundraiser for some of those affected by the extreme weather in Tennessee.

Council member, Jarrod Douglas, says they’ll be collecting things like batteries, food, baby clothes, and other items.

People can drop off their items at several locations.

Those include the City Building Supply and Auto Parts, the Central City, City Building and the Green River Chapel.

Douglas says they’ll be going to Humphries Co. early Saturday morning to drop off the items.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

Latest News

Ellis Park barn fire update
Ellis Park horses recovering with owners after being rescued from burning barn
Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with children
Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with children
Henderson Municipal Building lobby, Muhlenberg Clerk's Office closed due to COVID
Henderson Municipal Building, Muhlenberg Clerk’s Office closed due to COVID
EVSC is struggling to find substitute teachers to fill their buildings
EVSC experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers
Nonprofit 'Hangers' hoping for enough votes to win grant
Nonprofit ‘Hangers’ hoping for enough votes to win grant