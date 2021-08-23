Cannelton city schools going virtual

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Cannelton City School officials say starting Tuesday, classes will be virtual.

They say as of now, they plan to return to in person classes Tuesday, September 7.

Students are taking home their chromebooks and chargers.

Students are expected to log in to Google Classroom and check their school email daily.

For now, sports will continue as scheduled. Officials say this could change at any moment.

Information on Grab and Go Meal Service (while virtual learning):

Starting Tuesday and running through September 3, students in grades PK - 12 may use the grab and go meal service.

Every school day (Monday-Friday) from 11:00am - 12:00pm, meals can be picked up in front of the high school building. Each meal will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning.

Information on receiving free internet service:

The process to provide free internet to families has changed. You will no longer need a code to set up home internet. You simply need to go to www.internetessentials.com and select apply now.

It will appear to be $9.95 a month, but the government has waived all fees and anyone in the United States can apply and receive this service with no questions asked.

