Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

The head of the California Office of Emergency services said Monday that after an extensive review of fire damage, Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for eight counties.

Officials also say the Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe is now the nation’s number one priority for firefighting resources and efforts are focused on keeping it out of the Tahoe basin.

To the north, containment of 1,130-square-mile Dixie Fire has increased to 40%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

Latest News

Rockport Elementary continues with virtual learning
Rockport Elementary continues with virtual learning
Pfizer vaccine fully approved by FDA
Pfizer vaccine fully approved by FDA
Art exhibit to show living conditions at Woodland Park Apartments
Art exhibit to show living conditions at Woodland Park Apartments
Central City holds fundraiser to help those affected by Tennessee flood
Central City holds fundraiser to help those affected by Tennessee flood