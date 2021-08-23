Birthday Club
Art exhibit to show living conditions at Woodland Park Apartments

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton is inviting the public to check out an art exhibit Monday.

It’s not your ordinary exhibit. It’s titled, “Woodland: A Housing Nightmare Exposed.”

Burton says it’s to capture the reality of more than 130 families.

The Woodland Park complex was put in the spotlight after CenterPoint threatened to shut off utilities for all residents due to the outstanding debt of management.

They have since come to a payment agreement.

Burton calls the living conditions unacceptable and says housing in Evansville needs to improve.

The exhibit starts at 5.

We’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

