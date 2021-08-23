Birthday Club
3 people facing multiple drug-related charges in Dubois Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are facing drug charges after police say officers had to use Narcan to revive one of them.

According to the Jasper Police Department, officers were called to a home on Charlotte Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they performed CPR and used Narcan twice on 52-year old Jacob Volz. He was taken to the hospital.

After searching the residence, officers say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, baggies and numerous syringes.

Police arrested 50-year old Angela Fischer and 30-year old Cody Kendall. Both were transported and booked in the Dubois County Security Center.

Fischer is charged with possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia.

Kendall was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug (Level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), possession of syringe (Level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), as well as possession of paraphernalia.

Police say Volz will be charged at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

