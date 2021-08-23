10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Muhlenberg Co.
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Out of these 10 new cases, health officials say nine patients were unvaccinated. The one other case was too young to be eligible for the vaccine.
The health department confirmed 36 coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide number to 3,858 total cases.
Muhlenberg County now has 222 active cases.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give another COVID-19 update on Monday. The briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 12,683 cases, 202 deaths, 49.01% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 3,858 cases, 73 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 5,550 cases, 160 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 3,061 cases, 58 deaths, 34.09% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 5,902 cases, 85 deaths, 37.84% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,792 cases, 26 deaths, 36.81% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 1,047 cases, 31 deaths, 40.94% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,824 cases, 18 deaths, 30.61% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 989 cases, 16 deaths, 47.85% vaccinated
