10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Muhlenberg Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Out of these 10 new cases, health officials say nine patients were unvaccinated. The one other case was too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

The health department confirmed 36 coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide number to 3,858 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 222 active cases.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give another COVID- 1 9 update on Monday. The briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 12,683 cases, 202 deaths, 49.01% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,858 cases, 73 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,550 cases, 160 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,061 cases, 58 deaths, 34.09% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,902 cases, 85 deaths, 37.84% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,792 cases, 26 deaths, 36.81% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,047 cases, 31 deaths, 40.94% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,824 cases, 18 deaths, 30.61% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 989 cases, 16 deaths, 47.85% vaccinated

