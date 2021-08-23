Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Muhlenberg Co.

KY COVID-19
KY COVID-19(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Out of these 10 new cases, health officials say nine patients were unvaccinated. The one other case was too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

The health department confirmed 36 coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide number to 3,858 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 222 active cases.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give another COVID-19 update on Monday. The briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 12,683 cases, 202 deaths, 49.01% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,858 cases, 73 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 5,550 cases, 160 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 3,061 cases, 58 deaths, 34.09% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 5,902 cases, 85 deaths, 37.84% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,792 cases, 26 deaths, 36.81% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,047 cases, 31 deaths, 40.94% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,824 cases, 18 deaths, 30.61% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 989 cases, 16 deaths, 47.85% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.

Latest News

More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge
Hank Williams Jr. performs at Ford Center with COVID protocols in place
Hank Williams Jr. performs at Ford Center with COVID protocols in place
Muhlenberg Co. leaders make statement on vaccines
Muhlenberg Co. leaders make statement on vaccines
Gibson Co. school corporations release new masking, contact tracing policies
Gibson Co. school corporations release new masking, contact tracing policies