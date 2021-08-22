Birthday Club
UE students get settled as freshmen arrive on campus this weekend

Classes set to begin next week
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The start of college is right around the corner for students at the University of Evansville.

Saturday was move-in day as hundreds of UE freshmen moved into their new homes.

14 News saw many first-year students unloading their cars, filled with truck-loads of luggage and all the things needed for the school year.

This is a big step for most of them as they venture away from home, including many for the very first time.

“I’m very excited, it’s a new journey for me, as it is for all the freshmen, but I’m excited to start my new life,” UE freshman Noah Blake, a native of Herrin, Illinois said. “I’m a little nervous being away from my parents for the first time, but it’s nice to have some freedom away from them. I think the idea of being able to do whatever I want is kind of scary, but also exciting.”

UE is set to begin classes next week.

