Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Driver killed after driving off road, hitting tree in Ohio Co.

Sheriff’s Office: Driver killed after driving off road, hitting tree in Ohio Co.
Sheriff’s Office: Driver killed after driving off road, hitting tree in Ohio Co.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office confirms a person is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Deputies say the collision happened on the 300 block of Hardinsburg Road in Ohio County around 8 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Adam Vanmeerteen of Fordville, entered a skid and struck a tree.

Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.

Latest News

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
Raptor Con held at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center
Raptor Con held this weekend in Vanderburgh Co.
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park (Video shared by Ellis Park officials)
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
Hydrofair underway after being delayed