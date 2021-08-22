Sheriff’s Office: Driver killed after driving off road, hitting tree in Ohio Co.
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office confirms a person is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
Deputies say the collision happened on the 300 block of Hardinsburg Road in Ohio County around 8 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Adam Vanmeerteen of Fordville, entered a skid and struck a tree.
Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
