Raptor Con held this weekend in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A comic convention wrapped up Sunday in Vanderburgh County.

The first ever Raptor Con was held this weekend at the 4-H Center.

[River City Weekend: First-Ever Raptor Con takes over this weekend with celebrities, cosplay, & more]

There were guest appearances from celebrities, including actors from A Christmas Story and Jurassic World.

There were also several panels. One of them was our own Ted Haycraft. He spoke about Jack Kirby, who is known for some co-creations with Stan Lee.

There were also plenty of guests in cosplay from various parts of pop culture.

If you missed Raptor Con, there is another convention next weekend. It’s called Evansville Museum Geek and Comic Con.

