Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natali Rice.
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of dealing heroin
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Toyota Indiana expecting production cuts to vehicle manufacturing
Toyota Indiana expecting production cuts to vehicle manufacturing
Touchdown Live Scoreboard
Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 1

Latest News

Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV accident occurred on Raleigh Road near J.T....
2 hospitalized after ATV crash in Union Co.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD searching for missing Evansville couple
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports nationwide outage
At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing