ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.

Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a marijuana grow operation was discovered Saturday in Perry County.

Troopers say several marijuana plants, as well as meth and other controlled substances, were found.

State Troopers say they helped the Perry County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

They did not list any arrests but say the case has been forwarded to the Perry County Prosecutors Office.

