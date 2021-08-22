ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a marijuana grow operation was discovered Saturday in Perry County.

Troopers say several marijuana plants, as well as meth and other controlled substances, were found.

State Troopers say they helped the Perry County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

They did not list any arrests but say the case has been forwarded to the Perry County Prosecutors Office.

