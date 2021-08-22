Birthday Club
Hydrofair delayed after rescheduling the event for Sunday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Due to debris and inclement weather, the event was canceled on Saturday and rescheduled for Sunday, however, the Owensboro Hydrofair has been delayed for a second time.

Officials say, the Ohio River rose one foot overnight and because of it the dock system is not accessible. The United States Army Corps of Engineers is working to keep officials informed about the forecast for the river height, current speed, and debris.

Officials also say, the level of the water is lowering as forecast, which is good. However, there is some debris, and the current is moderately fast.

They say in order for the event to start, the level needs to drop about one foot and the debris needs to clear. Officials are evaluating those two factors hourly, and are hoping to start the event at about 12:00 p.m.

Officials say, during the delay, the hydroplane pits will be open to fans at 10:00 a.m., so people can talk with the drivers and crews, get their autographs, touch the hydroplanes, and take photos.

