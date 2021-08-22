Hot and humid week ahead.

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The last chance for widespread rain has moved out of the region.  Sunny, hot and humid conditions will prevail across the Tri-State in the week ahead.  Daily highs will reach the low to mid 90s, while overnight lows will only sink to around 70.  Patchy dense fog will be possible most mornings.  A stray shower or thunderstorm could pop up at any time during the heat of the day, but overall rain chances are low through Thursday.

