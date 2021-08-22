Birthday Club
Horse barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Ellis Park say a horse barn was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in just after 4:20 a.m., and all county fire departments were called to the scene.

As of 7:15 a.m., they say crews were still on scene.

Ellis Park officials say they have canceled racing and training Sunday.

General Manger Jeff Inman says no humans were believed to be in the barn at the time of the fire, and all seven of the horses were rescued.

It’s been a weekend of unusual circumstances at Ellis Park.

Saturday, a horse got out of the park and ran down Highway 41.

