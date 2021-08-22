Birthday Club
EPD searching for missing Evansville couple

A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.(Source: Evansville Police Department)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are searching for an Evansville couple.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.

According to the Evansville Police Department, both were last seen around noon on Saturday.

Roy is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, and has gray hair with brown eyes.

His wife Arminta is 4-foot-11 and 155 pounds. Officials say she also has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officers say they believe the couple were driving a silver 2013 Chevy Sonic.

According to police, both are believed to be in “extreme danger” and “may require medical assistance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954, or call 911.

