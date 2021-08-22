Birthday Club
EPD investigates shots fired late Saturday night

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers responded to shots fired on the 1400 block of Keller Street on Saturday at around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say a witness told them they saw a man running away from the scene. Ten shell casings were found at the scene and damage to a nearby car.

Officials also say there are no suspects at this time and police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

