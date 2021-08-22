Birthday Club
Deputies: 1 sent to hospital following crash on I-69 in Hopkins Co.

Deputies: 1 sent to hospital following crash on I-69 in Hopkins Co.
Deputies: 1 sent to hospital following crash on I-69 in Hopkins Co.(WCAX)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was sent to the hospital after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 69 on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred in the northbound lanes near the Earlington exit.

Deputies tell 14 News the car caught on fire as a result of the collision.

Officials say the driver was taken to a nearby hospital, but no word yet on the person’s condition or what led to the crash.

A part of the roadway was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

