Construction on KY 1456 set to begin on Monday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says construction will begin on Monday August 23 on KY 1456/Reid Road in Daviess County.

Officials say, a contractor will address base failure repairs, leveling and wedging as well as asphalt resurfacing.

Officials also say, they will begin resurfacing at 254 feet (mile point 5.440) south of Reid Road extending North to KY 144 (mile point 7.308), a distance of 1.86 miles.

Drivers should be prepared for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers and some delays are possible.

KYTC says they plan for the work to be completed in three weeks and asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

