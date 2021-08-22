Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Construction on KY 1456 set to begin on Monday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says construction will begin on Monday August 23 on KY 1456/Reid Road in Daviess County.

Officials say, a contractor will address base failure repairs, leveling and wedging as well as asphalt resurfacing.

Officials also say, they will begin resurfacing at 254 feet (mile point 5.440) south of Reid Road extending North to KY 144 (mile point 7.308), a distance of 1.86 miles.

Drivers should be prepared for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers and some delays are possible.

KYTC says they plan for the work to be completed in three weeks and asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
Toyota Indiana expecting production cuts to vehicle manufacturing
Toyota Indiana expecting production cuts to vehicle manufacturing
Owensboro HydroFair gets delayed until Sunday
Owensboro HydroFair gets delayed until Sunday

Latest News

EPD investigates shots fired late Saturday night
Watch Live: Officials holding news conference on Ellis Park barn fire
Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV accident occurred on Raleigh Road near J.T....
2 hospitalized after ATV crash in Union Co.
2 hospitalized after ATV crash in Union Co.
2 hospitalized after ATV crash in Union Co.