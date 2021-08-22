Birthday Club
2 hospitalized after ATV crash in Union Co.

Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV accident occurred on Raleigh Road near J.T....
Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV accident occurred on Raleigh Road near J.T. Myers Dam in Union County on Saturday night.(Source: Union County Volunteer Fire Department)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were sent to the hospital following an ATV crash in Union County.

The accident occurred on Raleigh Road near J.T. Myers Dam on Saturday night.

According to the Union County Volunteer Fire Department, one person was flown to a trauma center to be treated for head injuries.

Fire officials say the other individual was taken to a local hospital with broken bones.

