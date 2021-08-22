2 hospitalized after ATV crash in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were sent to the hospital following an ATV crash in Union County.

The accident occurred on Raleigh Road near J.T. Myers Dam on Saturday night.

According to the Union County Volunteer Fire Department, one person was flown to a trauma center to be treated for head injuries.

Fire officials say the other individual was taken to a local hospital with broken bones.

