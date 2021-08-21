Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s not something you see everyday - a race horse running down the highway.

Ellis Park officials say around the time of Saturday’s first race, which was 12:50 p.m., a horse got out of the race park and took off running down the road.

Vanderburgh County dispatchers say got the call around 12:52.

Witnesses say it was running north in the southbound lane of Highway 41.

Sue Hartig and Gerald Summers say they were able to talk to the horse and slow him down as others arrived.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, who happened to be in the area, says he spotted the horse running, so he got up in front of it, parked his truck, and jumped a guardrail to get to him.

He says he grabbed the lead and tried to calm the horse down. Sheriff Latham says the horse was hot and had an injured back leg.

Officials say the horse was checked out by a state vet. They say he is okay, and has been reunited with its owner.

