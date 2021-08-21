Birthday Club
Owensboro HydroFair getting underway after delay

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hydrofair event in Owensboro was temporarily delayed Saturday,

Officials say the preliminary races were supposed to start at about 10 a.m.

However, the start of the event was delayed while officials continue to check the course to make sure it is safe.

Officials intended for the delayed start time to be at 2:05 p.m., but because of debris in the area the delay has been extended.

Jessica Costello will have reports from the HydroFair tonight on 14 News.

