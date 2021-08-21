Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ordered the Franklin Circuit Court to dissolve an injunction that stopped new laws passed by the state legislature to be implemented.

Governor Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in February after the legislature passed several laws limiting his executive powers. The Franklin Circuit Court issued an injunction on those laws.

The Kentucky Supreme Court Saturday found that the Franklin Circuit Court abused its discretion in issuing the temporary injunction, and sent the case back to the Franklin Circuit Court with instructions to dissolve the injunction.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information comes to light.

