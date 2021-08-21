Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail

Duane Garry, Jr.
Duane Garry, Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say an inmate at the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center was found unresponsive at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the inmate was checked throughout the night and a confinement officer found him unresponsive during morning inmate roll call. The confinement officer immediately called for help.

The Sheriff’s Office medical staff began CPR until medics arrived.

Officials say the inmate, 25-year-old Duane Garry Jr., of Evansville, could not be revived.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section is investigating the death, although no foul play is suspected.

The Coroner’s Office will schedule an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natali Rice.
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of dealing heroin
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
Touchdown Live Scoreboard
Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 1
Toyota Indiana expecting production cuts to vehicle manufacturing
Toyota Indiana expecting production cuts to vehicle manufacturing
Deaconess: 141 patients hospitalized with Covid

Latest News

Crowds of people attend Evansville BBQ Festival
Owensboro HydroFair gets delayed until Sunday
Owensboro HydroFair gets delayed until Sunday
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand