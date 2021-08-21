Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say an inmate at the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center was found unresponsive at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the inmate was checked throughout the night and a confinement officer found him unresponsive during morning inmate roll call. The confinement officer immediately called for help.

The Sheriff’s Office medical staff began CPR until medics arrived.

Officials say the inmate, 25-year-old Duane Garry Jr., of Evansville, could not be revived.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section is investigating the death, although no foul play is suspected.

The Coroner’s Office will schedule an autopsy.

