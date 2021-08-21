Birthday Club
Hank Williams Jr. performs at Ford Center with COVID protocols in place

By Derek Mullins
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:09 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a packed house at the Ford Center as country music legend Hank Williams Jr. took the stage on Friday night.

The Ford Center’s new COVID-19 protocols were in place, so concertgoers had to wear a mask while inside.

Next week, the downtown venue is hosting “Guns and Hoses” under the same protocols.

