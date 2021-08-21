Drier and warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some parts of the Tri-State saw a lot of rain in a relatively short period of time this afternoon. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for east-northeast Vanderburgh County until 7 PM. We will still have some scattered showers through the evening hours, but most of the rain will taper off by about 9 PM before clearing completely by about midnight.

Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s earlier today, but that rain really cooled us off. We will hold pretty steady through the night with temperatures only falling a few degrees into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Sunday morning, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue.

Sunday will still be partly cloudy, but I think we will see more sunshine compared to Saturday. A stray shower is possible, but we will most likely stay dry. As a result, it will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. That is pretty typical for mid to late August. Sunday night will be mostly clear and calm with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Our skies will turn mostly sunny as we head into the workweek, but that will also heat things up a little more. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday, but many of us will break into the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat index values will probably peak into the mid to upper 90s on Monday but will likely reach the triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday.

With that kind of heat and humidity, a few isolated showers and storms may pop up Tuesday and Wednesday, but both days look mainly dry.

We will see a few more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain Thursday and Friday, but we are still not talking about a washout. Our temperatures also drop a couple degrees for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday.

