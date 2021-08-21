Construction on KY 2657 and KY 862 set to begin on Monday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be a bridge deck overlay on KY 2657/Fowler Road and KY 862 in Madisonville beginning on Monday.

Officials say, the KY 2657 and KY 862 bridges over I-69 will be reduced to one-lane to begin bridge deck repairs. The maximum lane width is 11 inches and temporary traffic signals will be used during construction.

KYTC asks everyone to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to use safe driving habits when going through the area.

