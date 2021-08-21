Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Construction on KY 2657 and KY 862 set to begin on Monday

(KGWN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be a bridge deck overlay on KY 2657/Fowler Road and KY 862 in Madisonville beginning on Monday.

Officials say, the KY 2657 and KY 862 bridges over I-69 will be reduced to one-lane to begin bridge deck repairs. The maximum lane width is 11 inches and temporary traffic signals will be used during construction.

KYTC asks everyone to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to use safe driving habits when going through the area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natali Rice.
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of dealing heroin
Touchdown Live Scoreboard
Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 1
Deaconess: 141 patients hospitalized with Covid
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
Evansville man setting world land speed records in auto racing
Evansville man setting world land speed records in auto racing

Latest News

OTM Boutique & Bow Co.
Boutique opening at new location on Princeton square
Hank Williams Jr. performs at Ford Center with COVID protocols in place
Hank Williams Jr. performs at Ford Center with COVID protocols in place
Muhlenberg Co. leaders make statement on vaccines
Muhlenberg Co. leaders make statement on vaccines
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.