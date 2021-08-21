Birthday Club
Boutique opening at new location on Princeton square

OTM Boutique & Bow Co.
OTM Boutique & Bow Co.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new place to shop on the Princeton Square.

OTM Boutique & Bow Co. is holding their grand reopening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Owners say this is a new location for them.

It’s now at 107 N. Hart Street.

Other local vendors will join them, and there will be lunch from Two Farmers Burgers and Beignets.

The shop has women’s and children’s clothing and accessories and is known for their bows and headwraps.

OTM, by the way, stands for “one tired mama.”

