Warrick Co. schools seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, fewer students quarantined

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) -The Warrick County School Corporation is noticing a big difference with the Coronavirus this school year, compared to last.

The superintendent says they’re seeing COVID-19 cases rise but also noticing much lower quarantine numbers.

“Think about this, our senior class is the only group of kids in our high school that remembers what it’s like to have a normal school year,” Mike Whitten, the Principal of Boonville High School said.

And that’s the case with many of our Tri-State schools as the pandemic changes the way a school day looks like, especially with mask mandates.

“Last year at this time we had six cases after eight days of schools, six positive cases of students. This year we had as of this morning, between 50 and 60 cases,” Superintendent Todd Lambert said.

With higher positive cases this school year compared to this time last year, what are the masks helping?

“Last year when we had a positive student case we were quarantining approximately 10 students for each positive case. This year, we’re quarantining just over two students per each positive case,” Lambert said.

The superintendent says that’s because when masks aren’t worn, contact tracing is done at six feet compared to when masks are worn, contact tracing is just three feet.

“I don’t think anyone was thrilled about coming back having to wear masks but I think they understand that it’s the best thing to keep everyone in school. While our number of positive cases has been up compared to this time last year, our number of close contacts is tremendously lower. Probably a third, a quarter, of what it was last year, and that’s keeping kids in school. Making for a better learning environment and a lot less stress on our teachers,” Whitten said.

The superintendent says safety precautions, including sanitation measures in all the schools will continue as well to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.